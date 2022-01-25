ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located on Madison Avenue, Rom Shop in Albany is a new retail store owned by twin sisters and Albany natives Allyson and Whitney Smith. The shop offers “slow fashion” for all gender expressions, accessories and lifestyle goods including candles, ceramics, and more.

Allyson and Whitney say they want to offer customers of the shop three things: an accessible and inclusive shopping experience, a retail space that aligns with their values, and an emphasis on quality over quantity and informed decision making over flash sales and trends.

The shop started its soft opening in November and says they’ve had a great response from the neighborhood. They will host a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Rom Shop is cashless (accepting Venmo, Paypal, etc) in addition to offering online shopping for their products.

Rom Shop is located at 472 Madison Ave, Albany, N.Y. 12208. They’re open Wednesday-Friday 12 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.