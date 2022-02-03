ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County COVID-19 has released its case numbers for February 3rd.

206 new positive cases, 54,756 total.

2,222 active positive cases.

7.5% positivity rate.

No new COVID-19-related deaths, 636 total.

57 Oneida County residents are hospitalized. 27 unvaccinated/30 vaccinated 42 at MVHS 4 at Rome Health 11 out of county 9 of total hospitalized are in the ICU. 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated 6 of total hospitalized are on ventilators. 3 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated 9 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities. 2 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated Hospitalization vaccination status by age: 0-12 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 20-29 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated 50-59 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated 60-69 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated 70-79 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated 90-99 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 47% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated. The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 56 years-old. The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 69 years-old. Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 33% are at least 6 months past full vaccination and have not received a booster. Of the total patients currently hospitalized, 65% are unvaccinated, past six months of full vaccination or have not received a booster.



Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.