ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for the week of February 24th through March 3rd.
- 350 new positive cases, 56,954 total.
- 2/24: 58
- 2/25: 47
- 2/26: 37
- 2/27: 26
- 2/28: 55
- 3/1: 42
- 3/2: 36
- 3/3: 49
- 500 active positive cases.
- Total infection by age (percentages rounded):
- 3% are 0-4 years-old
- 7% are 5-11 years-old
- 7% are 12-17 years-old
- 44% are 18-44 years-old
- 26% are 45-64 years-old
- 7% are 65-74 years-old
- 6% are 75+ years-old
- Total infection by gender (percentages rounded):
- 51% female
- 47% male
- 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, 658 total.
- 2/24: 0
- 2/25: 0
- 2/26: 0
- 2/27: 1
- 2/28: 2
- 3/1: 1
- 3/2: 0
- 3/3: 0
- 12 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 10 at MVHS.
- 0 at Rome Health.
- 2 out of county.
- None of total hospitalized in ICU.
- None of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 77% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.
- 72% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.
- 25% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.
- 78,342 booster doses have been administered.
More data is available at:
- Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.
- New York State COVID-19 Tracker: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-data-new-york
Oneida County continues to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots and testing at the Utica and Rome Health clinics.
Vaccinations & Boosters (All brands and dosages available except for Johnson & Johnson)
Utica Health Clinic, 406 Elizabeth Street, Utica
- Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Walk-ins welcome, to make an appointment: https://ocgov.net/content/vaccination-appointments#
Rome Health Clinic, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome
- Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Walk-ins welcome, to make an appointment: https://ocgov.net/content/vaccination-appointments#
Testing
Utica Health Clinic, 406 Elizabeth Street, Utica
- Mondays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Make an appointment: https://ocgov.net/health/forms/oneida-county-free-covid-19-testing-program
Rome Health Clinic, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome
- Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Make an appointment: https://ocgov.net/health/forms/oneida-county-free-covid-19-testing-program