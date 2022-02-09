MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Cicero man was arrested after injuring a deputy after trespassing and being noncooperative.

On Tuesday, February 8th, deputies received information that a man, who would later be identified as 50-year-old Michael Tracy 50, was trespassing at a residence in an apartment house on Maynard Avenue in the Town of Marcy. When deputies arrived on the scene, Tracy was sitting in his car. The deputy approached and tried to find out what he was doing there, but Tracy was non-compliant.

The deputy then asked Tracy to turn off his car and step out but instead, he rolled up the window. As he did this, the deputy grabbed ahold of the door handle and tried to open the car. Tracy then put the car into gear and drove away with the deputy still holding on to the handle.

New York State Police were able to locate Tracy on Hayes Road soon after he fled, where he was taken into custody without further incident. The deputy who was injured was treated at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for soreness and numbness in his hand.

Michael Tracy of Cicero was arrested and charged with the following:

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Tracy is scheduled to appear in front of the Marcy Town Court in the future.