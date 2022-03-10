ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Sheriff Robert Maciol announced the establishment of a new internship program today through the U.S. Department of Defense.

“I’m proud to announce along with Sheriff Maciol the establishment of the U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge Program here in Oneida County,” said Anthony Picente, Oneida County Executive.

The SkillBridge program allows soldiers who are nearing their active duty service to intern in a career of their choice as they transition back to civilian life.

“So, there’s no lapse in any of their medical insurance or payment for their families so they can get in a career in something they want to do to continue to serve their communities,” said Sgt. Carey Phair, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol and U.S Army veteran.

Participants will work 40 hours a week, learning the various job responsibilities, and they will be given the opportunity to apply for upcoming civil service exams and vacant positions within the Sheriff’s Office. The addition of the new program will not cost the county anything, and Sheriff Maciol is hopeful this will help with staffing shortages and recruitment issues.

“We’re only talking three people this time but hopefully one year from now maybe it’s thirteen people that are a part of our office because of this program. Some of our best members of law enforcement have been those who have served in the military,” said Robert Maciol, Oneida County Sheriff.

Fort Drum soldiers who are interested can apply through their chain of command, and once authorization is granted, the sheriff’s office will schedule an interview, and upon approval, an internship is granted.