ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested on multiple drug-related felonies after a traffic stop on August 26th.

Around 10:23 am on Friday, Officers with Rome PD’s Street Crimes Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Bouck Street for 33-year-old Dale J. Croniser Jr. of Rome. Croniser is already known by authorities and is currently on parole for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. As officers approached Croniser’s vehicle, he allegedly exited and ran on foot, starting a brief foot pursuit. Officers took him into custody a short distance away without any further incident.

Back at Croniser’s vehicle, officers learned that he allegedly switched vehicle plates and was operating under a suspended New York State driver’s license. Additionally, when a search was done of his person, he was allegedly found to be in possession of ~13.9 grams of fentanyl, several digital scales, packaging materials, and $885.00 of U.S. currency.

Croniser was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree

He has been processed and is currently being held for arraignment.

If you have any information regarding the incident or know any of the individuals involved, please contact investigators at 315-339-7744. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.