CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College has announced a new program with Alfred University that allows SUNY CCC students to earn an Associate of Science Degree in Fine Arts & Design and transfer to Alfred University’s School of Art & Design to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

The 2+2 year agreement was signed at the Rockwell Museum in Corning.

The whole transfer process can be a little intimidating for our students,” says Dr. Bill Mullaney, President of SUNY CCC, “but the more we can make it seamless for them to come to Corning to follow their dream, and then fulfill their dream at Alfred University, the better we serve our students.”

Dr. Mullaney continued, “This is a “labor of love” for [SUNYCCC] Professor Fred Herbst and our Art Department, including Professor [Hiram] Cray. And, our friends at the Rockwell have been such great supporters of the College especially during these tough times as we’ve all relied on each other for support.” The articulation agreement is the culmination of the strong collaboration between SUNY CCC and Alfred University.