DURHAM, N.C. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, September 9th, Wolfspeed announced that a new ‘Silicon Carbide mega Materials facility’ will be constructed in North Carolina that will supply semiconductor materials to their Mohawk Valley FAB in Marcy.

“Wolfspeed is the industry leader in supplying the materials required to meet the accelerating demand for next-generation semiconductors and creating a more sustainable future for all. Expanding our Materials production will further our market leadership and allow us to better serve the growing needs of our customers,” – Gregg Lowe, President, and CEO of Wolfspeed.

The new state-of-the-art mega facility will be in Durham and will be the “largest Silicon Carbide Materials manufacturing facility in the world.” It will increase the company’s current production capacity by more than 10 times and will supply “best-in-class” materials locally, as well as to future fabrication facilities. The new facility will serve as a complement to the world’s largest Silicon Carbide fabrication facility, located in New York.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to end in 2024, and the final construction is expected to be completed around the year 2030.

For more information, you can visit Wolfspeed’s website.