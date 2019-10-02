Northern Credit Union named Second Best Credit Union to work for with assets $200M-$500M

WATERTOWN, NY (Oct. 1, 2019) – For the second consecutive year, The Credit Union Journal named Northern Credit Union a top five-ranked Best Credit Union To Work For in the United States with assets between $200M-$500M.

Ranking No. 1 in 2018 and No. 2 in asset size this year, Northern also ranked eighth overall in the country for all asset categories – this is down from No. 5 in 2018. Earlier this year Northern was honored as the #1 Credit Union to work for in the medium employer’s category by Best Companies to Work For in New York State.

“Each year we participate in this survey as an opportunity to measure our progress, and each year we’re humbled by the loyalty, dedication and enthusiasm our internal-owner employees have for our mission, vision and core values,” said Dan St.Hilaire, President and CEO. “Our past successes can unequivocally be attributed to the cohesion and steadfast commitment to our people-first culture inspires and will most certainly be what fuels our future success.”

At Northern, employees are internal-owners who each have a voice and stake in the success of the Credit Union. Together, we constantly seek out new ways to improve the service we provide to our memberowners to ensure they’re each well-positioned to live their best financial life. We’re thrilled to share this recognition with our member-owners and know we exist only because they have chosen Northern as their trusted financial institution and take pride in being an owner in this not-for-profit financial cooperative.

The Credit Union Journal has recognized outstanding credit unions for the last six years through a partnership with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work. It’s a distinctive program that evaluates and ranks the best places of employment based on employee satisfaction and engagement, as well as workplace practices and policies.

Core to Northern’s beliefs is an unwavering commitment to giving back to our communities, cultivating a people-first culture, inspiring the power of ownership, and delivering on the promise of creating mutual value. In 2018, we donated nearly $75,000 to local area charitable causes and provided free financial education to more than 1,000 students. We also invest heavily in our employee internal-owners through great benefits including tuition assistance, a stakeholder’s program similar to profit-sharing, health care, and a generous time off package.

To learn more about Northern Credit Union and to learn about open employment opportunities, visit www.mynorthern.com/careers or stop into any relationship center.

