Northern Credit Union provides update for banking location in Dexter

WATERTOWN, NY (September 24, 2019) – This past spring, Northern announced plans to open a new Dexter Relationship Center at 109 Water Street with an anticipated end of summer opening. However, as planning began, Northern uncovered the building was unable to accommodate the infrastructure a relationship center requires.

“We’re working diligently to identify a location for a personal teller and ATM kiosk to provide convenient banking to our members, the Dexter community and surrounding areas,” said Dan St. Hilaire, President and CEO of Northern Credit Union.

As Northern continues to seek a location for the Personal Teller and ATM kiosk members are encouraged to utilize nearby Surcharge Fee-Free ATMs including:

Sunoco A+ ATM at 13821 NYS Route 3 in Sackets Harbor

Sunoco A+ ATM at 12345 E. Main Street in Chaumont

Sunoco A+ ATM at 19853 NYS Route 12F in Watertown

Full service banking including new accounts, loans, debit cards and other services are available at the nearby Commerce Relationship Center at 1180 East Commerce Drive in Watertown.

