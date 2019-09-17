Northern Credit Union to celebrate grand opening of new Adams Relationship Center

WATERTOWN, NY (September 16, 2019) – Northern Credit Union is celebrating the grand opening of the new Adams Relationship Center with a block party and car show on Saturday, September 28 from 12pm-3pm.

Northern invites members and the community to this free event at 2 Elmwood Avenue. The event will have something for everyone, including food, a kids’ zone, a car show, and giveaways.

Northern has partnered with local businesses to host this free, fun-filled event. Tug Hill Lunchbox will offer food in conjunction with the grilled hotdogs and hamburgers Northern will provide. The Border 106.7 will provide musical entertainment and Running Boards will have a jumbo screen truck with one side available to play video games.

Attendees can pose in fun photos with family and friends in a booth set up by NNY Photobooths. The kids’ zone will feature a bounce house from Let’s Bounce, a balloon twister and face painter.

The car show will take place in space provided by Great Lakes Cheese adjacent to the credit union. If you have a vehicle that you would like to display in the car show, contact Bryan Perry at 315.782.0155 for more information or to reserve your spot.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for the chance to grab up to $1,000 in the Northern cash grab machine. The drawing for this raffle will be held at 2pm. Entrants must be 18 years old to participate. Other giveaways include a tubing season pass to Dry Hill Ski Area and tickets to the Adirondack Scenic Railroad.

“We’re appreciative of the community’s response to our new location and are looking forward to this grand opening celebration,” said Christine Booth, Vice President of Member Relations. “We hope the community sees this as not only a celebration of our new location but also a celebration of them, the people we’ve come to know and see as family as we’ve served their community over the past 26 years. Without their support the growth we’ve experienced would not be possible.”

The new Adams Relationship Center opened July 15, 2019. It features two Personal Tellers with ATM functionality, an automatic coin machine, two offices and a conference room that connects members with lenders and advisors through secure video chat, a tablet equipped waiting area, a children’s play area, and a refreshment zone.

Should inclement weather occur, the scheduled rain date for the grand opening is October 5 from 12pm-3pm. To learn more about this celebration, visit www.mynorthern.com/adams, call 315.782.0155, or stop by the Adams Relationship Center.

Northern Credit Union is a growing, federally insured financial institution and a leading provider of a full range of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships or regularly conducts business in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Oswego, Clinton, Franklin,

Onondaga and Madison Counties. Serving the financial needs of more than 30,000 members through world-class technology systems, Northern Credit Union strives to create mutual value by providing personalized service and banking solutions.