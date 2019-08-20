Northern New York Community Foundation supports Healing Power of Progress Campaign

The Samaritan Medical Center Foundation of Northern New York is pleased to announce that it has received a $150,000 grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation to support the Walker Center for Cancer Care and the Center for Women and Children, two strategic projects that are vital to the tri-county community. The new comprehensive cancer center houses cancer services, including radiation oncology, medical hematology/oncology, and physician specialists in a single convenient location designed with patients in mind. The Center for Women and Children moves all services for these patients onto one floor located within the hospital with expanded space, a dedicated entrance and advanced technology for our smallest patients.

In addition to the two projects, money raised through the capital campaign supports Samaritan’s endowment, which helps the health system to continue to plan for its future and meet community needs as they arise. The campaign began in 2018 with a goal to raise $6 million. An additional $150,000 matching grant was made by the Community Foundation to establish formal partnership through the creation of an endowment within the Community Foundation for Samaritan’s benefit. This partnership helps strengthen the long history of collaboration between the two organizations. The new fund joins three other permanent Community Foundation funds established by donors to provide annual support of Samaritan in perpetuity.

“Charitable giving helps make important advancements at Samaritan possible by allowing us to enhance patient care, expand facilities and bring specialized equipment to our patients,” states Beth Fipps, Vice President Community Services and Foundation at Samaritan.

Established in 1929, the Northern New York Community Foundation strives to inspire and celebrate giving, steward resources honorably, and foster vibrant North Country communities.

“The partnership with Samaritan strengthens a long history and relationship that has impacted the lives of many area residents,” said Rande Richardson, Executive Director at the Community Foundation. “Health care is a critical service for our communities and has been for 90 years of Community Foundation donors. This grant and newly established endowment partnership will help strengthen local services both now and for generations to come.”