Northern New York Community Foundation, Zoo New York launch new animal wellness fund

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new fund has been created with animal care its top priority.

The Northern New York Community Foundation and Zoo New York have announced their partnership to launch the Zoo New York Animal Wellness Fund. The fund will raise money to help support medical care costs for zoo animals and enhance habitats at the zoo located in Watertown, New York.

According to the NNYCF the fund was created after Beaker, a great gray owl, at Zoo New York developed complications from a preexisting injury. Breaker came to the Zoo after being hit by a truck in Alaska and suffered a lost wing and eye damage, which surface in 2020.

The Community Foundation shared that Zoo New York staff and the community quickly collaborated to ensure all costs were covered for Beaker’s procedure, which led to the Zoo approaching the NNYCF to create the fund.

“Zoo New York is committed to the highest quality veterinary care and overall wellness of the animals in our care” said Zoo New York Executive Director Larry Sorel. “This new partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation will ensure our ability to continue to do just that into the future. The Community Foundation’s support of the Zoo over the years has been significant. This is just one more example of how the Foundation makes Northern New York a great place to live and raise a family.”

NNYCF also awarded a $25,000 matching commitment to encourage charitable gifts from the North Country community. The Foundation stated that it will match any gift made directly to the fund, up to the listed maximum.

“This initiative allows us to help increase the impact of donors who want to help sustain the Zoo’s work and support the health and welfare of animals under their care,” stated NNYCF Executive Director Rande Richardson. “We appreciate being asked to work alongside them in the overall stewardship of this new endeavor and continue to be supportive when there is a desire on the part of citizens to keep their mission alive.”