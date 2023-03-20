QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re excited for International Waffle Day but don’t have time to fire up your own griddle, you’re in luck. The Northway welcome center by Exit 18 has some special treats for travelers coming this Saturday.

International Waffle Day is Saturday, March 25, celebrating all things waffle. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Adirondacks Welcome Center will host decadent delights by Send Me Waffles, offering both sugar and maple varieties with a choice of maple syrup from one of a list of local maple artisans. Waffles will be cooked fresh onsite, using local milk and eggs from Stewart’s Shops, and butter from Ronnybrook Farms.

The waffles will be cooking at the Adirondacks Welcome Center, located just south of Exit 18 northbound on the Adirondack Northway, just before Glens Falls.