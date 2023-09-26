MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 27-year-old Norwood man is facing multiple charges after an alleged domestic incident over the weekend.

New York State Police arrested Steve Sharma and charged him with third degree criminal mischief and second degree harassment after an incident on Saturday, September 23. Around 1:35 p.m., troopers responded to Park Street in the village of Norwood for a domestic dispute.

An investigation determined Sharma and the victim were involved in a verbal argument which led to physical when Sharma pushed the victim down causing the victim to strike their head. During the altercation, it was stated Sharma damaged multiple items around the household.

Sharma was arrested and processed at the state police headquarters in Massena. He was arraigned in the Town of Norfolk Court where he was released on his own recognizances.