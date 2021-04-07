Now that they’re eligible, people 16 and up share their vaccine experience

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For people 16-years-old and older, walking out of the State Fair Expo Center means relief. They are the latest group eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I can’t even tell you how excited I was. It’s really, really great to see my friends again and my grandparents again and all of that,” said Anika Christensen.

Christensen is 17 and drove up with her dad from Binghamton to get the Pfizer vaccine. She scheduled her appointment for the morning of.

“We signed up today and it was available today,” Christensen said. “It was great. My mom came into my room this morning and was like, ‘want to drive up to Syracuse and get vaccinated today?'”

In order to get the vaccine, a parent has to be present and give consent on their child’s behalf. Elizabeth Abear, 17, came with her dad.

“He had to stand with me and give them my ID and tell them, ‘yeah she can get the vaccine,'” Abear explained.

For her, the shot itself was manageable.

“It stung a little bit, but it was just like any other shot,” Abear said. “I’m feeling pretty good afterward, too.”

Aleksandar Djordjevic, 20, said his shot gives him so much to look forward to.

“I can finally go on vacation and not really worry too much,” He added. “We’ll still be wearing masks and whatnot. I don’t think you have to quarantine when you come back, but it’s nice to have relief.”

Beyond the relief it brings, they all said they wanted to do their part to help their community.

“It’s less about protecting ourselves and more about protecting other people,” Christensen said.

For Djordjevic, he said, “Why not do it? I’m holding everybody else back if I don’t go now.”

Abear said for her part, “It’s helping everybody out.”

President Joe Biden also said Tuesday that he’s shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines and moving it up to April 19.