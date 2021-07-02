‘Noxious Substance’ caused evacuation of Historic Park Apartments in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The Utica Police Department has released an update about what happened at the Historic Park Apartments on 100 Rutger Street Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:00pm the Utica Fire and Utica Police Departments were notified that residents of the apartment building were exposed to an unknown noxious aerosolized substance which was causing them significant breathing and skin irritation.

The units from both departments were dispatched to the scene and upon arrival, immediately entered the building and began helping residents evacuate to a safe location.

For the next several hours, UPD and UFD searched the building and tested the air trying to determine the source of the substance. They were able to determine that it likely originated somewhere on the fourth floor, but an exact location could not be found.

At 6:00pm emergency services did one last sweep of the building for safety and residents were let back inside.

UPD and UFD are continuing to investigate what happened and residents are asked call 911 if they experience any further discomfort and/or shortness of breath.

Both agencies would like to thank our State and local partners for their assistance during this incident and would like to thank the residents for their patience while we ensured their safety.

