NRCIL ANNOUNCES 2019 BARRIER BUSTER AWARDS

Northern Regional Center for Independent Living proudly announces the 2019 Barrier Buster Awards to be given at their ADA Celebration at Thompson Park, Watertown, New York.

These awards will be presented to:

Barbara Case, Superintendent, General Brown Central School, for efforts to transition General Brown Central School into a school district that fully includes students with disabilities.

Kathy Lettiere and Kathryn Beagle for their efforts to put a face to the issue of suicide prevention by hosting an event titled “Stomp Out Stigma.”

Leslie Keefer for her work to raise awareness of children’s mental health and autism by hosting and coordinating many awareness events for families.

Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Northern New York for the many improvements in access to services for people who are blind or have visual impairments.

Northern Regional Center for Independent Living (NRCIL) is a professional peer-run organization working with people with disabilities while partnering with communities to create accessibility and inclusion.