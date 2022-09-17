ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Adams Center is dead after a crash between a bicycle and vehicle in the Town of Adams on Friday, according to New York State Police.

Police responded to the accident around 2:43 p.m. on Route 11.

An investigation into the crash determined 28-year-old Jean Winchell was riding a bike southbound on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown, according to police.

Winchell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

South Jefferson Rescue Squad, Adams Fire Department and Adams Center Fire Department assisted New York State Police at the scene.