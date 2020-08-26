NTSB opens docket on Schoharie limousine crash

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has opened the Docket on the Schoharie Limo Crash. This means information collected by the NTSB is now available to the public.

The docket contains hundreds of pages of documents, findings, and pictures outlining the NTSB’s investigation. The release features abundant insight into the steps NTSB took over the past two years, although this is not the final report on the crash.

The NTSB will hold a meeting to speak on the final report, findings, recommendations, and finding of probable cause September 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Twenty people were killed when a limo owned by Prestige Limo crashed in Schoharie. This sparked a massive investigation which led to charges for Nauman Hussain who is the operator of Prestige Limo.

The crash has sparked national and state legislation for limo reforms.

Some elements from the docket include:

Take a look at those documents below:

Or check out the full docket: