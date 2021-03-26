Nursing home visitation guidance changing in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New nursing home visitation guidance was released on Thursday and will take effect immediately. The new guidance allows visitation at all times and for all residents.

There will still be safeguards in place like not being able to visit unvaccinated residents in areas of high community spread and lower resident vaccination rates, residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection or those in isolation or quarantine.

The Department of Health (DOH) said that nursing home positive cases have dropped 80% since peaking in mid-January. The DOH is strongly suggesting nursing homes continue to offer testing for visitors.

Compassionate Care visits, which had been allowed previously, will also be able to continue under this new guidance. This replaces the guidance from February 23 which required the facility to have no positive COVID cases for 14 consecutive days.

Read the full guidance below: