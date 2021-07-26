NY Accessible Events Guide released on anniversary of American with Disability Act

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities launched an accessible events guide on July 26.

The guide was created to help people and organizations plan events that are inclusive for anyone who would like to attend. It provides event planners with ideas on what to consider when planning virtual and in-person events such as location, interior space, language access, as well as what to think about when planning registration, presentations, event material and special considerations for online events.

The guide is designed as a checklist so planners can make sure the necessary accommodations are made in order to host a successful event. It also outlines other resources that could provide more information on what modifications may be needed for the event to be accessible for all.

The new guide was released on July 26 to celebrate the 31 Anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said the guide is a great way to make sure everyone in our society can be included.

“As we focus on our post-pandemic comeback, we are committed more than ever to creating an inclusive future where success and opportunity are accessible to all,” Hochul said.

“The Accessible Events Guide developed by the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities is just one more way that we are working to make sure that all New Yorkers, including individuals with disabilities, can fully participate in all aspects of society,” she added.