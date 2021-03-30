NY Assemblywoman says vote on recreational marijuana could happen as soon as Tuesday

(WIVB) – Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes says a vote on recreational marijuana could happen as soon as Tuesday.

She believes legalizing the drug will create a lot of opportunities for people in the Empire State.



“I think the results are going to be transformative not just for a lot of people’s lives,” Peoples-Stokes said. “I think for a lot of communities across the state of New York. And a lot of jobs will be created. And a lot of people will have access to a business that they never had before. So, I’m excited about it.”

Not everyone is excited about marijuana becoming legal.

There are major concerns that legalizing pot will lead to more people driving while impaired.