NY assessing Regents requirements for graduation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State education officials are looking at different options when it comes to Regents exams and high school diploma requirements.

“The conversation about preparing students [for] college, career and civic, we are looking at everything,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa said.

Currently, high school students must pass Regents exams for diploma requirements. Chancellor Rosa says the board is looking to create new options.

“We’re looking to create multiple pathways,” she said. “We’re looking to create multiple pathways in terms of assessments.”

Right now, the process involves listening and research.

“We’re going to go through a process that allows us to hear from individuals across the state as to what they’re perspectives are,” NYSED Interim Commissioner Beth Berlin said. “Things that we should be looking at and the board has committed to establishing a Blue Ribbon Committee so that we can be bringing in together experts and individuals across the state and from the national level if needed to help us think this through.”