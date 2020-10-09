NY Attorney General indicts 47 in far-ranging Capital Region drug bust

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Attorney General Letitia James announced 47 indictments stemming from a drug trafficking operation to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in the Capital Region. According to James’s office, authorities seized about 14.5 pounds of coke, 2.5 ounces of heroin, a quarter-pound of fentanyl, dozens of narcotics pills, and $40,000 in cash.

“We will pursue and prosecute all those who peddle illicit drugs and put New Yorkers in harm’s way for personal profit,” James said. “Communities across New York are safer today for having shut down this vast network of distributors and traffickers of illicit drugs.”

The 303-count indictment was unsealed on Thursday in Saratoga County Supreme Court. The ring was operating in Saratoga, Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, and Warren Counties, and was supplied by dealers in New York City. The network allegedly sold fentanyl that they said was heroin, along with fentanyl-laced heroin, crack, and illegal prescription pills.

“Drug dealers do not limit their illegal activities to specific jurisdictions, and we have shown by this collaborative effort that law enforcement will rise to the challenge and protect our communities,” said Saratoga Springs Police Chief Shane Crooks. “This investigation is the direct result of the hard work done by members of the various agencies involved and shows just how effective law enforcement can be when working together.”

The year-long investigation, code-named “Operation Red Dawn,” brought together resources from several local and state law enforcement agencies, and included hundreds of hours of wiretap surveillance of over two dozen phones. With hundreds of counts in the indictment and nearly 50 named defendents, the charges are varied. They include operating as a major trafficker, and criminal sale and possession of controlled substances, and conspiracy.

Those charged in the October 8 indictment include:

Pamela Backus, 46, of Greenfield Center, NY Jordan Blount, 29, of Ballston Spa, NY Angel Bracero-Ortiz, 47, of Saratoga Springs, NY Omar Childress, 46, of Schenectady, NY Unikia Cross, 37, of Saratoga Springs, NY James Daggett, 63, of Fort Edward, NY Shawn Delmore, 49, of Waterbury, CT. Erica Dubray, 27, of Troy, NY Nancy Dukes, 64, of Troy, NY James Eggleston, 52, of Hudson Falls, NY Lacy Enous, 44, of Troy, NY Noelia Fuentes, 51, of Saratoga Springs, NY David Garcia, 46, of Queensbury, NY Dorothy Gethers, 60, of Bronx, NY Kimberly Goodson, 51, of Queensbury, NY Dean Harlan, 38, of Albany, NY Richard Henderson, 31, of Bronx, NY Carlos Hernandez, 58, of Bronx, NY Clarence Jackson, 43, of Albany, NY Adrian Kelley, 42, of Albany, NY Deborah Latalladi, 58, of Saratoga Springs, NY Erina Lemperle, 41, of Schenectady, NY Crystal Leo, 31, of Saratoga Springs, NY Amanda Lovely-Lamarche, 35, of Porter Corners, NY Zooleika Mendez, 45, of Saratoga Springs, NY Frankie Mercado, 42, of Bronx, NY Joseph Meunier, 41, of Ballston Spa, NY Shalena Murray, 30, of Schenectady, NY Damir Parsons, 20, of Schenectady, NY Mattathias Parsons, 46, of Schenectady, NY Adriane Pierce, 58, of Poughkeepsie, NY Nicole Rich, 32, of Saratoga Springs, NY Alexander Rivera, 67, of Bronx, NY Patrick Robinson, 58, of Saratoga Springs, NY Louis Rosa, 40, of Schenectady, NY Frank Sawyer, 43, of Watervliet, NY Yvonne Smith, 63, of Saratoga Springs, NY Janessa Soto, 31, of Troy, NY Nicole Strainer, 25, of Greenwich, NY Philip Taylor, 47, of Saratoga Springs, NY Donald Thomas, 46, of Englewood, NJ Sharrod Thorton, 43, of Bronx, NY Shetwana Venable, 28, of Saratoga Springs, NY Dranae Washington, 49, of Schenectady, NY Eric Williams, 53, of Schenectady, NY Lamont Williams, 43, of Bronx, NY Elrahim Wright, 47, of Brooklyn, NY

