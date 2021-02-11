NY attorney general sues 2 anti-abortion protesters

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against two anti-abortion protesters, accusing them of repeated “obstructive, threatening, harassing, and violent activity” at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Manhattan.

In the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, James said that Bevelyn Beatty and Edmee Chavannes repeatedly blocked patients’ entrance to the clinic in violation of access laws, and threatened violence against patients and staff.

James’ suit accuses Chavannes of making threats, and Beatty of physical acts including shoving and slapping patient escorts as well as slamming the hand of a staff worker in a door.

The women’s continued their behavior during the pandemic, without wearing masks, according to the lawsuit.

An email was sent to the women’s web site seeking comment.

The lawsuit asks for the women to be barred from protesting within a certain distance from the clinic entrance, as well as requiring them to stop using threats or physical intimidation.