BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James will be in Buffalo on Wednesday for a public hearing on access to mental health care for people with serious mental illness.

The hearing will take place at 11 a.m. at the Mason O. Damon Auditorium at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library (1 Lafayette Square).

“As we continue to grapple with the impacts of COVID-19 and the immense tragedy facing Western New Yorkers, it is imperative that complete mental health services are available to our communities,” James said. “Hearing from those with first-hand experience navigating our mental health care systems will better inform recommended solutions for New Yorkers in need.”

This past June, another public hearing on mental health was held by the Attorney General in New York City.

Anyone seeking to submit a written testimony can do so at this link through January 20. Those who aren’t able to attend in person can watch the hearing online.