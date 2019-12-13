NY Blitz Digital Huddle Week 15

OCOEE, Fla. (AP) — Traffic came to a citrusy standstill when nearly 1,000 grapefruits spilled from a delivery truck onto the Florida Turnpike in Orange County, authorities said.

The fruit-hauling truck was traveling on the turnpike Wednesday afternoon when crates inside the vehicle broke, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said. The grapefruits spilled from the vehicle and blocked a section of the roadway near Ocoee, the Tampa Bay Times reported.