NY boy who admitted to raping classmate will be on interim probation for 12 months

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The teen boy who pleaded guilty to rape but then continued to attend Niagara Wheatfield High School with his victim was sentenced Wednesday to one year of interim probation.

Charges against him for the off-campus incident were initially filed during the summer of 2018. An order of protection was issued shortly thereafter, but did not require that he stay away from the school. He was 17 at the time.

It was May 2019, months later, when he pleaded guilty. At the end of the following week, he was then removed from school.

The situation led to outrage from parents and schoolmates, many of whom walked out of class in protest. The principal was later put on administrative leave.

The boy will receive a final sentence in August 2020.