NY brewery leaves 13 beers on table reserved for U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A New York brewery is honoring the 13 U.S. servicemembers killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan this week with a reserved table and beers that will be kept cold all night.

“We will continue to replace these pints throughout the night to ensure that they are fresh and ice cold just how they would want them,” First Line Brewing wrote in a social media post. “Thank you to our amazing staff for this amazing idea to honor these heroes.

“God bless their families and loved ones. God bless the United States of America.”

Two suicide bombers attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday. The latest death toll included 170 people killed and at least 200 wounded.

“We will hunt you down and make you pay,” President Biden said during a Thursday speech, vowing to hold the extremists responsible. New York State has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff.

First Line Brewing opened in 2020, with part of its mission to give back to first responders. In the past year, they donated $15,000 to various organizations.