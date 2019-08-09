NY couple sentenced to probation for using a photo of a child with cancer to collect cash

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Central Square couple was sentenced to five years probation in Onondaga County Court on Thursday.  

Earlier this year, Roger and Nicole Dunn plead guilty, admitting they went door-to-door to falsely collect hundreds of dollars in donations in the name of Kaylee Marshfield, a little girl who was fighting cancer at the time.

Late last year, the Dunn’s and Earl Woodridge of Parish were accused of using a picture from LocalSYR.com and asking for cash for Kicking it with Kaylee. They had claimed to be a relative of 6-year-old Kaylee Marshfield. 

Earlier this year Woodridge was sentenced to six months in jail for his role in the scam.

