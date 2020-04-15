NY Forest rangers retrieve lost teen hiker from Black Mountain wilderness

DRESDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A hiker called to report that his 15-year-old brother was overdue returning from a hike in the forests of Black Mountain in Washington County at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday.

The teen hiker from Hudson Falls had last been seen on the summit of the Mountain at 5:30 p.m. that day, proceeding solo down the trail with only his phone and the clothes on this back.

Two rangers were dispatched to the mountain, and were able to contact the hiker via text message at 8:15 p.m. In order to get a fix on his location, they told him to call 911.

Washington County 911 triangulated the call, placing his coordinates off the trail near a stream, but near to a road, as well.

Forest Ranger Mark St. Claire head down the road from trailhead, and spotted the lost hiker’s cellphone light. St. Claire escorted the hiker out of the woods and gave him a ride back to the trailhead, where he met his family.

The incident was finished by 9:30 p.m.

Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide, locating and extracting lost, injured, or distressed people from the backcountry. Last year, rangers from the Department of Environmental Conservation conducted 337 search and rescue missions.

In 2020, the DEC’s marks 50 years in service.

