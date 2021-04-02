NY GOP not happy with some local-level decisions on police reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Republican lawmakers say Governor Cuomo’s push for police reform is leading to some very poor decisions at the local level.

GOP senators pointed their fingers at the City of Ithaca and a man named Richard Rivera who served 39 years in prison for the murder of a New York City police officer.

Rivera is a community board member for Ithaca’s police reform plan.

Republican lawmakers blasted the decision to include Rivera on the board.

New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt said, “I can’t think of a greater insult to the victim’s family, to our members of law enforcement who serve today, and we’ve moved beyond defunding. Now we’re moving to people who murdered cops on these boards, to offer their thoughts on how we move forward. It’s disgusting, it angers me, and it should anger everybody.”

Thursday marked the deadlines for communities across the state to submit their police reform plans.

About 87% of municipal governments have met that deadline, according to a state budget spokesperson.