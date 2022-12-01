ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—After a six year investigation, the report found black incarcerated individuals were nearly 22% more likely to be issued a misbehavior report than white incarcerated individuals and Hispanic individuals were 12 % more likely.

It also found that non-white inmates were issued more misbehavior reports per person.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, known as DOCCS, manages and operates 44 correctional facilities in the state. While the report couldn’t find a reason for the disparities , the IG made recommendations to DOCCS.

They include:

-Requiring yearly training on implicit bias for all staff

-Determining if disparities are linked to certain employees.

-And more transparency in disciplinary data and analysis

The report notes, DOCCS installed new cameras in its facilities and implemented wearable body cameras for staff.

In response to the review, DOCC’s said the discipline process is an important component to provide a safe environment.

It stated in part, “DOCCs is happy to engage in a continuous process of improving its services and methods for ensuring that environment, including to the discipline process.”