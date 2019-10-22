NY inmate admits to biting off another inmate’s ear

MORAVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Buffalo man will spend 12 years to life in prison after admitting he bit another inmate’s ear.

According to Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann, Trejon Quigley, 26, agreed to a plea deal Monday morning that will list him as a “Persistent Violent Felony Offender.”

Quigley, who was already serving time in prison, was indicted by the Cayuga County Grand Jury in April 2019 for attacking another inmate and biting off most of his ear. The assault occurred in the recreation yard at the Cayuga Correctional Facility.

According to Budelmann, the incident began with two inmates attacking the victim in an unprovoked attack. One inmate held the victim while Quigley attacked the third inmate.

When Corrections Officers went to separate the three inmates, the victim was covering up to protect himself from the blows.

Corrections Officers recovered the ear at the scene, but surgeons at Upstate Hospital were not able to re-attach the tissue.