(WIVB)– A New York State Supreme Court Justice has granted a preliminary injunction to 90 bars and restaurants suing New York State.

This decision by Justice Timothy Walker on Saturday night will allow the 90 bars and restaurants in the suit to stay open past the 11 p.m. closing curfew enforced by New York State.

BREAKING: Judge Walker has granted the 90 bars and restaurants suing NY a temporary injunction- lifting the 11 pm curfew. @hoganwillig say effective immediately they can stay open until 4am. More details to come on @news4buffalo. — Abby Fridmann (@abbyfridmannTV) February 28, 2021

These bars and restaurants can stay open until 4 a.m. effective immediately, according to HoganWIllig, the law firm representing the establishments.