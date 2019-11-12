NY man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching children

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched several children at an after school program at Glenmont Elementary School.
Police say all four children were under the age of 11.
Matthew Wilson, 20, of Selkirk, was working for School’s Out at the time of the incident.
Police are currently looking for additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-439-9973.
Superintendent Jody Monroe issued the following statement on the arrest of Wilson:
The Bethlehem Central School District learned today that an employee of School’s Out, Inc., a private contractor which provides before- and after-school programs at elementary schools in the district, was arrested by the Bethlehem Police Department on Monday, November 11, on four misdemeanor charges of Forcible Touching and four misdemeanor charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
The charges stem from allegations relating to an incident that took place at Glenmont Elementary School on the morning of Wednesday, November 6, before the start of the school day. The alleged incident involved four students who were participating in the School’s Out program. The School’s Out students immediately reported the incident to other School’s Out personnel and also to their parents, who contacted the police. The case is being investigated by the Bethlehem Police Department.
The safety and well-being of our students is the district’s top priority. The school district is fully committed to working with the Bethlehem Police Department as they continue to investigate this matter…