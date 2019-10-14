NY man arrested for breaking into home, sexually abusing woman

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A 36-year-old Liverpool man has been arrested for breaking into a Lysander home and sexually abusing a woman, according to State Police.

State Police arrested Joseph D. Williams, for Burglary 2nd degree, Sex Abuse 1st degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree –Cocaine.

An investigation conducted by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation has revealed at approximately 4:50 a.m., Williams entered the victim’s home through an unlocked door and made his way past two sleeping children.

He then walked into the back bedroom where the victim and her boyfriend were sleeping and began to have sexual contact with her. Williams was last seen running from the home.

Williams was located a short time later by Troopers and taken into custody without incident.

He was arraigned at the Onondaga County Centralized Arraignment Court and was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $10,000 cash bail / $15,000.00 bond.

The investigation is continuing.