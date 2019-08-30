NY man arrested for intentionally damaging police car with ATV then speeding off

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 28-year-old Rensselaer man has been charged with damaging an Albany police car with an all-terrain vehicle he was driving on Orange Street.

Shane Hornberger was arrested Thursday after an investigation by members of the Albany Police Department. On August 22, 2019 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Hornberger was observed driving an unregistered four-wheeled ATV that is not legally permitted to be driven on city streets.

Hornberger was seen doing wheelies both on Clinton Avenue and Orange Street. As officers approached, Hornberger intentionally steered the ATV in order to strike the front end of an Albany police car and then sped away.

The officer’s vehicle sustained damage as a result.

Hornberger has been charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd and Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer. He was arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.