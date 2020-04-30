NY man arrested twice in two weeks in connection to car thefts, released due to bail reform law

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Reginald Ferguson of Horseheads has been arrested following two separate car theft investigations over the course of two weeks.

On April 15, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the New York

State Police, investigated the theft of a motor vehicle from the parking lot of Tops Market

located at 1600 Cedar Street in the Town of Southport. That same day, the vehicle was located

at the Target in Big Flats and Ferguson was identified as a suspect in the theft.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office says that due to the new bail reform and the closure of local criminal courts as a result of the coronavirus, Ferguson was not formally charged on April 15.

On April 29, the Sheriff’s Office says Ferguson was identified as a suspect in the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle taken from Classic Auto located at 3051 Lake Road in Horseheads.

Ferguson has now been charged with Grand Larceny in the fourth degree in connection to the April 15 case and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, relative to the April 29 investigation.

Ferguson was arraigned on both charges and per the new bail reform was released on

his own recognizance to appear in court at a later date to answer the charges.

