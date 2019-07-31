NY man charged with concealing a human corpse claims wife committed suicide

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County District Attorney says a Rome man whose wife’s body was found in a landfill on Tuesday claims she committed suicide and he put her body in a dumpster.

Jason D’Avolio was arrested on Tuesday and charged with concealing a human corpse. A dive team found a long gun in the Barge Canal, which they believe is connected to Kerrilee D’Avoli’s death. The 32-year-old was last seen Saturday night.

Police were contacted Monday by Jason D’Avolio’s brother, who said he believed a homicide had taken place at the family’s Belmont Street home.

The Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s office is performing an autopsy and police expect more charges to be filed.

D’Avolio is being held on $10,000 bail.