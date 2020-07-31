NY man charged with raping girl for over a decade, released on $500 bail

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – Matthew Kapp, 46 of County Route 70 in Avoca, has been charged after an investigation into the alleged rape and sexual conduct against a minor female over a 10 year period, according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

The misconduct was reported on July 22, 2020 and it’s alleged that the conduct happened at a residence in Avoca.

Kapp was charged with Rape in the First Degree, a class B Felony, and Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, also a class B Felony.

Kapp was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released on $500 bail.

