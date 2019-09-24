NY man charged with raping minor; DNA revived cold case

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A rape investigation that became a cold case in the City of Ithaca now has a suspect thanks to DNA evidence.

Ithaca Police arrested Chad Hamilton, 29, for rape in the second degree for having sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 15. Police say Hamilton was 27 at the time of the alleged assault.

Police say the investigation went cold until DNA evidence resurfaced.

Hamilton was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and released under the supervision of probation pending court proceedings.