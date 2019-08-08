NY man, former Boy Scout leader, sentenced for possessing child porn

FILE – This Wednesday, May 21, 2014 file photo shows merit badges and a rainbow-colored neckerchief slider on the Boy Scout uniform of Pascal Tessier, 17, a gay Eagle Scout from Kensington, Md., as he speaks in front of a group of scouts and scout leaders, outside the headquarters of Amazon in Seattle. The group delivered a petition to Amazon that was started as an online effort by Tessier, urging Amazon to stop donating money to the Boy Scouts due to the organization’s policy of excluding openly gay adults from leadership positions, despite recently accepting gay youth as scouts. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York Boy Scout leader who had 10,000 images and 600 videos of child pornography has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Russell Ruth of Lyons was sentenced Wednesday to 80 months in prison after pleading guilty in May to possessing child porn.

Ruth was arrested last year after investigators intercepted files he was uploading to his computer.

He was a longtime employee of the Boy Scouts of America and had been a director at Camp Babcock-Hovey in the Finger Lakes.