CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man is going to spend 15 years behind bars, and another 15 on probation, after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Sonny Martinez, 26, recklessly caused the death of his girlfriend while they were having sex inside his apartment this past January.

Martinez had been strangling Brittney Balbuzowski. The 23-year-old died as a result of erotic asphyxiation.

When he is released, Martinez will be required to register as a sex offender.