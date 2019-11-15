NY man indicted for sexually abusing multiple children

BREESPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Lawrence Campbell of Breesport has been arrested and indicted for sexually assaulting multiple young girls.

Campbell was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on one count of Rape in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony, three counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, Class B Felonies, and five counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Class D Felonies.

In December of 2018, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into allegations that Campbell sexually assaulted three females, two four-year-olds and one five-year-old in 2015.

During the investigation, additional female victims were identified. Those victims alleged Campbell sexually assaulted them over ten years ago, at which time they were five and six years old.

Campbell was arrested as a Fugitive From Justice in Pennsylvania and extradited back to the State of New York. He was arraigned in Chemung County Court where he was remanded to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $50,000.00 cash bail.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police, Chemung County Child Advocacy Center, Chemung County Child Protective Services and the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office.