NY man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jake Alexander Cruse, 33, of Troy, pled guilty on Tuesday to distributing, transporting, and receiving video and images of child sexual abuse.

Cruse admitted to using instant messaging and file-sharing apps on his phone to trade child abuse images between July and October 2018. He also admitted to creating many online accounts to sell child porn.

Cruse’s phone and social media accounts contained around 120 videos and 234 images depicting child abuse and molestation.

Cruse’s sentence will be between five and 20 years. The court also has to impose supervised release for between 5 years and life. Cruse will have to register as a sex offender.

