NY man pleads guilty to sexually abusing underage children

PERRY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Perry man pleaded guilty to multiple sexual abuse charges on Friday, September 13.

The allegations are that Robert E. Hopkins, of Perry, subjected underage female children to sexual contact.

Hopkins pleaded guilty to Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child in the Second Degree, Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, and Attempted Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree.

The promised sentence for Hopkins was a sentence of 12 years in New York State Prison, with 15 years of post release supervision.

Hopkins would also be subject to a complete stay away Order of Protection for the victims and their families, be subject to registration under the Sex Offender’s Registration Act and waive his right to appeal.

“After consultation with the victim’s families we were able to resolve this case with a twelve year prison sentence with the defendant being either in prison or under specialized supervision for the next twenty-seven years. I want to commend the excellent collaboration between Warsaw Police Chief Peter Hoffmeister and Officer’s Blake Russell and James Prusak of the Perry Police Department,” said Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen. OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY PRESS RELEASE

Sentencing was adjourned until October 24, 2019.