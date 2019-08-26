NY man sentenced for overdose death of Purple Heart veteran

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been sentenced after the overdose death of a 30-year-old Purple Heart recipient in the Village of Bath.

Justin J. Snyder, 30, of Bath was sentenced to five years in State Prison after pleading guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide, a class E felony, and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a class D felony in June.

Snyder also pled guilty to Burglary in the second degree in a separate investigation and received five years of post-release supervision for the three felonies.

Snyder was arrested after what Bath Police described to be a “lengthy” investigation that began in September 2018.

The 30-year-old victim was a combat wounded, Purple Heart Army veteran who lived in the Village of Bath.