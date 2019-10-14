NY man sentenced to 50 years in prison for multiple counts of rape, sexual abuse

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– A North Tonawanda man convicted of several counts of sexual abuse and multiple counts of rape will spend 50 years in prison, according to the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.

57-year-old Edward Lockwood will also be on post-release supervision for twenty years and required to register as a sex offender, should he be released.

Officials say Lockwood smashed his head on the defense table after learning his sentence and addressing the court for over an hour.

New York State Court Officers and Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office were able to get Lockwood under control after he fought with them.

Following a jury trial in August, Lockwood was convicted of 39 counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance, eleven counts of first-degree sexual abuse, eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, and two counts of first-degree rape.

The DA’s Office says the jury deliberated for less than an hour.